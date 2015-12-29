Zarif congratulates Iraq on liberation of Ramadi

TEHRAN – The Iranian foreign minister has offered his congratulations to the Iraqi nation over the liberation of the country’s central city of Ramadi from Daesh terrorists.

Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed confidence that “in light of the continued unity and national solidarity of the Iraqi nation” and brave Shia, Sunni and Kurdish forces, other parts of the country will also be cleared from terrorists in the near future, Tasnim reported.Iraqi forces launched an assault on the city last week and made a final push to seize the central administration complex on Sunday. Their progress had been slowed by explosives planted in streets and booby-trapped buildings.SP/P