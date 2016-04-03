25 countries to attend 10th edition of Iran Plast exhibit

TEHRAN- The 10th edition of the International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment of Iran, dubbed Iran Plast, will host companies from 15 countries, according to Mohammad Maqareh, the director of the event.

Maqareh said companies from 13 European countries and 10 Asian countries in addition to one company from Africa and one from Oceania will participate in the exhibition, the Shana news agency reported.

Companies from France, Australia, Britain, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Russia, the Czech Republic, Belgium, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Singapore, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Bahrain, Pakistan and South Africa will showcase their latest products and achievements in the exhibit.

Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) is the organizer of Iran Plast 10th, which will be held from April 13 to 17 at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

MA