INLA to hold meeting on Iranology in Spain

TEHRAN -- The Iran National Library and Archives (INLA) will hold a meeting on Iranology in Spain on today.





The Spanish scholar and professor of Spain’s University of Alicante Jose Francisco will speak during the event, INLA official Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohammadali Ahmadi Abhari told the Persian service of Fars News Agency.





At the event, Abhari will discuss the status of Iranology in Spain, Iranology professors and scholars, Persian language professorships, Persian language manuscripts, and documents on the relationship between Iran and Spain.