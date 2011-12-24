Iran, India could help maintain regional peace: Velayati

TEHRAN – The Supreme Leader’s advisor on international affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, has said that Iran and India could help improve peace and security in the region. – The Supreme Leader’s advisor on international affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, has said that Iran and India could help improve peace and security in the region.





He made the remarks in an interview with reporters a day after his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on Friday.





Commenting on the situation in Afghanistan, Velayati said that Iran believes that the people of the region are seeking to find a solution to the problems facing the country.





Iran and India can help the Afghans determine their own destiny, but that does not mean that the Islamic Republic intends to interfere in the Afghanistan’s internal affairs, he said.





On the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan, he stated that U.S. officials had no other choice because another catastrophe like the Vietnam War would have taken place if they had stayed in Iraq.





Velayati also said that the oil payment dispute between Iran and India, and New Delhi’s stance on Tehran's nuclear program as well as situation in Southwest Asia were discussed during the meeting.





He also said that the details of the dispute over oil prices between the two countries have not been addressed, adding, "As far as I know, both parties are seeking to resolve the dispute."





In addition, he described India’s position on Iran's nuclear program as "positive".





India has adopted a positive stance on the issue, Velyati said.





However, New Delhi has called on Tehran to meet its international commitments, he added.



