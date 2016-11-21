“Maesthetic Visage” to showcase Ebrahim Haqiqi’s new collection

TEHRAN – Veteran graphic designer Ebrahim Haqiqi is scheduled to display a collection of his calligraphic paintings on Hafez poetry in an exhibition titled “Maesthetic Visage”.

The exhibit will open at Tehran’s A Gallery on Friday, Haqiqi announced in a press release on Monday.

“The collection will contain the calligraphic paintings I have created with acrylic and digital printing on canvas,” he said.

“I have also tried to make changes on the visual aspect of my works and not actually on the techniques,” he added.

This is the sixth solo exhibit of Haqiqi’s calligraphic paintings that will run until December 16 at the gallery, which is located at No.7, Arshad Alley, Azodi St., Karimkhan Ave.

RM/YAW