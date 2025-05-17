Arasbaran Cultural Center to show “The Good Boss”

TEHRAN – Spanish filmmaker Fernando León de Aranoa’s 2021 movie “The Good Boss” will be screened during a session at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Sunday evening.

Iranian film critic Kurosh Jahed will attend a screening of the film followed by a review session.

"The Good Boss" (Spanish: "El buen patrón") is a black comedy-drama film, featuring the acclaimed Javier Bardem in the lead role. The film is a biting corporate satire that explores themes of power and manipulation of workplace culture through the story of Julio Blanco, a charismatic yet manipulative factory owner.

Blanco owns a family-run business that manufactures industrial scales in a provincial Spanish town. As he prepares for an upcoming visit from a committee that might award his company a prestigious recognition for business excellence, Blanco goes to great lengths to address any problems within his workforce.

The narrative delves into Blanco’s tactics to maintain his company's reputation, often meddling in the personal and professional lives of his employees to project an image of success and stability. His relentless pursuit of an award exposes the underlying issues of exploitation, superficiality, and moral compromise prevalent in corporate environments. The film paints a darkly comic portrait of a man who is simultaneously charming and manipulative, using his charisma to mask his ruthless methods.

The cast features a strong ensemble, with Javier Bardem delivering a standout performance that captures Blanco's complex personality. Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor, Oscar de la Fuente, and Sonia Almarcha round out the principal cast, each portraying employees entangled in Blanco's web of control and ambition.

The film premiered at the 69th San Sebastián International Film Festival on September 21, 2021, where it garnered widespread attention. It was then released theatrically in Spain. The film was a commercial success domestically, becoming the fourth highest-grossing Spanish film in 2021, with over half a million viewers and earning more than three million euros.

Internationally, "The Good Boss" secured distribution rights in several countries. Cohen Media Group acquired U.S. rights, and the film was released in Italy, Portugal, Argentina, Chile, and the United States, among other markets. Its wide-ranging release helped cement its reputation as a sharp and engaging social critique.

Critics lauded the film for its incisive humor and Bardem’s compelling performance. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 92 percent approval rating, praised for its sharp wit and social commentary.

Reviewers appreciated its dark humor and incisive portrayal of labor relations, often comparing it favorably to León de Aranoa’s previous works like "Mondays in the Sun." Some critics noted a slight pacing issue but generally acknowledged the film’s clever script and strong performances.

"The Good Boss" received numerous awards and nominations, winning six Goya Awards, including Best Picture, Director, Actor, Original Screenplay, Score, and Editing. It also garnered accolades at the Feroz Awards, Carmen Awards, and Platino Awards, among others. Its critical and commercial success, coupled with its sharp social critique, positions it as one of the most notable Spanish films of 2021, resonating with audiences and critics alike for its incisive look at the corrupting influence of corporate success and the moral compromises often involved.

Photo: Javier Bardem acts in a scene of Spanish filmmaker Fernando León de Aranoa’s “The Good Boss”

