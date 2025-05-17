Embassy of Mexico in Iran promoting literary, cultural understanding

TEHRAN - A book launch ceremony was held at the stand of the Embassy of Mexico in Iran at the 36th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) on Thursday, where the book “Teherán lleva tilde” was unveiled in the presence of the Ambassador of Mexico in Iran, Guillermo Puente Ordorica, and the authors of the book.

The book title translates to “Tehran Has Tilde,” with tilde meaning an accent mark placed above some letters in Spanish. “It is a collection of chronicles written by eight Latin American and Iranian authors, showcasing their perspectives and experiences in Tehran,” the ambassador said.

“The book stems from a series of storytelling workshops held at the Embassy last year. It’s a unique collaboration between the Mexican Embassy and the Iranian publisher Negah,” he added.

In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times, Guillermo Puente Ordorica explained about the cultural activities of the Embassy of Mexico in Iran.

How many times have you attended the Tehran International Book Fair?

This is our fifth consecutive time attending the fair. Mexico has been consistently present at the event during the past five years, offering Mexican literature to Iranian readers and the public interested in our culture.

This year, we dedicated our stand to Rosario Castellanos, an influential Mexican author, and Emiliano Zapata, a key figure in the Mexican Revolution. Castellanos is celebrated for her literary contributions, and Zapata represents revolutionary ideals and social change in Mexico. His legacy is well-known even in Iran, symbolizing the first major social revolution of the 20th century.

Rosario Castellanos Figueroa (1925-1974) was a Mexican poet and author. She was one of Mexico's most important literary voices in the last century. Throughout her life, she wrote eloquently about issues of cultural and gender oppression, and her work has influenced Mexican feminist theory and cultural studies. Though she died young, she opened the door of Mexican literature to women and left a legacy that still resonates today.

Emiliano Zapata (1879-1919) was a Mexican revolutionary. He was a leading figure in the Mexican Revolution of 1910–1920, the main leader of the people's revolution in the Mexican state of Morelos, and the inspiration of the agrarian movement called Zapatismo.

Zapata remains an iconic figure in Mexico, used both as a nationalist symbol as well as a symbol of the neo-Zapatista movement.

How do you compare the Tehran International Book Fair to the book fairs in Mexico?

There are many differences, but the essence is the same: promoting literature and engaging people in reading. One challenge I observe in Tehran's fair is its international reach, which is limited due to reasons beyond the control of its organizers. In Mexico, the international presence is stronger, with more international writers and publishers attending. However, the presence of young readers at Tehran's fair is very inspiring and similar to what we see in Mexico.

How do you think book fairs can promote reading in a world dominated by technology?

Book fairs are crucial as moments of gathering, celebrating literature, and engaging with both classical and contemporary writers. They should not be seen as competing with technology but rather complementing it. Fairs can show young people the value of traditional books while also embracing electronic tools as supplementary resources. The key is to encourage more people to read, regardless of the medium.

How familiar are Mexican people with Persian culture, literature, poetry, and authors?

There is an increasing interest among Mexican readers and people in general towards Iranian literature, history, and culture. However, there is still a lot of work to be done to broaden the scope of Persian literature in Mexico. It’s a challenge we are working on, and we can see progress, but there’s always more to do. Similarly, we would like to see more Iranians interested in Mexican literature.

What has been done so far regarding the translation of Persian works into Spanish or Spanish works from Mexico into Persian?

We have made important progress in this field. Last year, for the first time in history, Ferdowsi’s epic masterpiece “Shahnameh” (The Book of Kings), one of the greatest works of Persian literature, was translated into Spanish. It consists of over 60,000 verses, published in seven volumes, and was translated by Dr. Beatriz Salas, a prestigious academic who devoted her life to this project. The Mexican Embassy supported and promoted this effort, ensuring its availability in major Mexican libraries, universities, and cultural centers.

Are there Persian language courses in Mexico, just as Spanish is taught here in Iran?

Unfortunately, Persian is not widely taught in Mexico except in specialized academic institutions that focus on Middle Eastern studies. I believe this is an area with potential for growth, and I am open to working with Iranian colleagues to promote Persian language courses in Mexico.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Yes, I would like to mention an upcoming event. We are organizing a photography exhibition in Tehran in the near future, showcasing the work of a late Mexican photographer who captured Mexico's ethnic and cultural diversity.

The 36th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF), one of the largest cultural events in West Asia, was held at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran from May 7 to 17.

This year's event was themed “Let’s Read for Iran,” highlighting the nation’s commitment to fostering a culture of reading and intellectual engagement. Iraq was the special guest of this edition of the fair, participating in the event with 15 publishers.

More than 2,600 Iranian publishers are present at the fair. Moreover, 50 applicants from other countries have registered. Their books will be displayed in the Arabic and Latin sections of the exhibition, mostly published between 2023 and 2025.

The foreign publishers hail from countries including Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Brazil, China, Egypt, Hungary, India, Iraq, Italy, Malaysia, Russia, Spain, Syria, and Turkey among others.

Since its inception in 1988, TIBF has grown significantly, attracting millions of visitors annually, including students, academics, and families.

In addition to its vast book displays, TIBF 2025 introduces the Tehran Literary Fellowship Program, a new initiative aimed at strengthening literary exchanges and promoting Iranian literature on a global scale.

As one of the most anticipated events in Iran's cultural calendar, the Tehran International Book Fair continues to be a platform for literary discovery and cross-cultural dialogue.

Photo: Ambassador of Mexico in Iran Guillermo Puente Ordorica (C) and the authors of “Teherán lleva tilde” unveil the book at the stand of the Embassy of Mexico in Iran at the 36th Tehran International Book Fair on May 15, 2025.

SS/SAB