Tehran, Oslo sign MOU on HSP cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran’s oil industry HSE association (known as HSEOIC), Petropars and the Norwegian LIoyd’s Register signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding on HSE training and cooperation, Shana reported on Friday.

The MOU was signed by Petro Pars’ Managing Director Hamid Akbari, the chairman of HSEOIC and a senior representative of Lioyd’s Register at Petropars Company’s office in Tehran.

The MOU aims to increase the quality and efficacy of HSE activities in the country’s oil industry and is considered to be a first step toward knowledge transfer in this area.

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