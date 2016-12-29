U.S. not serious in fighting ISIL: Iran defense minister

Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan has said that the U.S. is not serious in fighting ISIL as it has fostered terrorists itself and now wants them to remain in the Middle East.

“The Western coalition is of a formal nature, they have no real intention to fight neither in Syria nor in Iraq. We don’t see any readiness on their part to play a truly useful and meaningful role in fighting IS, because it’s them who have raised terrorists and they are interested in keeping them there,” RT quoted him as saying in an interview published on Tuesday.

“Maybe the coalition forces would like to see terrorists weakened, but certainly not destroyed, because those terrorists are their tool for destabilizing this region and some other parts of the world,” he said.

He also said that Tehran has never coordinated its operations with the U.S. and “will never collaborate with them”.

Dehqan said that terrorists in Syria receive support from the U.S., Saudi Arabia and Qatar. He also accused Turkey of supporting terrorists on the ground.

“If Iran, Russia and Syria were to reach an agreement with Turkey to end Turkish support for those terrorist groups, particularly IS and Jabhat al-Nusra, and start fighting them, then I think we would see the situation in Syria improve,” he added.

Elsewhere, he said that any ceasefire in Syria demands guarantees and all parties should agree to fulfill the conditions for a truce.

“We shouldn’t let Islamic State or Al-Nusra groups take part in the ceasefire. All other groups should start a political process and negotiations with the Syrian government,” he said.

He added that after the truce comes into force, it is important to separate terrorists and opposition groups ready to negotiate with the Syrian government.