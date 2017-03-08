U.S., Israel have no doubt about Iran’s defense power: minister

TEHRAN – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan said on Wednesday that the U.S. and Israel have no doubt about Iran’s defense power unless they attack the county.

“Today, the defense power has resulted in the people’s security against any threat,” he said during a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

In the current volatile world, some countries make every effort to expand their scope of “infiltration” and make others obey them, he said.

He also said that the Islamic Republic is an “independent political system” and will not abandon its causes.

Dehqan added that Iran has always backed resistance movements and will continue to do so.

“Message of the Islamic Revolution has been sent to the world, passed our geographical borders and influenced the nations,” he noted.

Elsewhere, he said his ministry has increased its capability in a way that will guarantee victory if the country comes under any attack.

The defense chief added Iran is able to identify the threats and plots and foil them. “We have always resisted against the threats and defended the Iranian people… We have paid a high cost to protect the country’s independence and these costs have led to many achievements and values that should be protected to be transferred to the next generations.”

NA/PA