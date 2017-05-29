TCCIMA to dispatch trade delegation to Kazakhstan in late June

TEHRAN- Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) will dispatch a trade, marketing, and investment delegation to Kazakhstan from June 27 to July 1, the official website of TCCIMA announced.

The visit will be paid at the same time as the Kazakhstan International Exhibition of animal husbandry and poultry breeding «AGRIANIMALS.KZ-2017», which will be held from June 28 to 30, and seems a proper chance for Iranian producers to compete with their international rivals in exports of meat, eggs, fisheries, protein and dairy products, as well as the refrigerating machinery, slaughtering equipment, processing and disposal of wastes and etc.

Also, Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) had previously announced that it will dispatch a trade, marketing, and investment delegation to Kazakhstan from June 28 to 30 to visit the event.

MA/MG

