The waters of rich salt lake, Maharloo situated on the outskirts of Shiraz, southern Iran, look reddish all for a good reason. The growth of bacteria and particularly seaweeds come to change the color of the water body which is rich in potassium and salts. In mid-summer the lake loses its water due to high evaporation leaving behind a white bed and reddish color water. The lake water is used for extraction of normal salt and is considered as a natural habitat for migratory birds and wild animals. IRNA/ Reza Ghaderi