Iran army says prepared to face any scenario

TEHRAN– Iran’s Armed Forces are closely monitoring developments and remain fully prepared to respond to any scenario, the spokesperson for the Islamic Republic of Iran Army said on Saturday, as he referred to repeated threats by the country’s adversaries.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia made the remarks during a visit to the Army’s 65th Airborne Special Forces Brigade, a unit widely recognized for its specialized capabilities and role in missions requiring a high degree of operational readiness.

Highlighting the brigade’s position within Iran’s defense structure, Akraminia said its personnel, combining commitment, specialized training and operational capabilities, have turned the unit into an important asset for both the Army and the country.

He stressed that the missions assigned to the 65th Brigade extend beyond conventional tactical operations, arguing that the unit’s activities can produce consequences at the strategic level and affect Iran’s national security interests as well as the wider regional and international environment.

Against the backdrop of continued tensions and threats, the Army spokesperson said Iran’s military capabilities have been undergoing continuous development and that the Armed Forces are prepared to confront whatever circumstances may arise.

Akrami-Nia also addressed the calculations of the United States and Israel in the conflict with Iran, saying the resilience of the Iranian Armed Forces, coupled with the steadfastness of the Iranian people, had disrupted the adversaries’ calculations.

According to the Army spokesperson, the United States and Israel had initially anticipated that Iran’s defensive capabilities could be dismantled and their objectives achieved within a matter of days. He said those calculations did not materialize.

Akraminia further argued that the objectives pursued by Iran’s adversaries went beyond the country’s nuclear and missile programs or their confrontation with the Resistance Front. He said the broader objective was to undermine the Islamic Republic and fragment Iran as a country, but that none of those objectives had been achieved.

The remarks come as Iranian military officials have repeatedly emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of readiness amid continuing regional tensions and threats of renewed confrontation. Iranian authorities have also stressed that the country’s defense posture is based on deterrence and the ability to respond to threats against its territorial integrity and national security.

The Army spokesperson attributed the Armed Forces’ ability to withstand the pressure to their faith, motivation and spirit of resistance. He also pointed to the role of public solidarity in sustaining the morale of military personnel.

Akraminia said the nightly presence of people in public squares during the conflict was not merely a manifestation of national unity and cohesion, but also had a direct psychological effect on servicemen stationed on the frontlines, strengthening their morale and determination.

His comments underscored the Iranian military’s continued emphasis on preparedness, national cohesion and the integration of specialized military capabilities into the country’s broader defense posture.