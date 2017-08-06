Mine blast in Iran leaves one dead, one injured

TEHRAN — A blast occurred on Saturday night in a coal mine in northern Iran, leaving one dead and another injured.

The explosion rocked Kardar Mine in Chamestan county, Mazandaran province, at around 10:01 p.m. local time, ISNA quoted Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of Emergency Medical Services Organization as saying.

The incident injured a 22-year-old anonymous afghan national and another 21-year-old worker, he said, adding that both were immediately transferred to the hospital. But, the afghan national died of severe injury later in the hospital.

In a like fatal incident on May 3 a large explosion struck Zemestanyurt coal mine located about 14km outside the town of Azadshahr in Golestan, a province in northeastern Iran.

35 miners have lost their lives and scores of others were injured in the explosion.

MQ/MG

