Rouhani names close aides

TEHRAN – In separate decrees on Sunday President Hassan Rouhani appointed heads of the Management and Planning Organization, presidential chief of staff, and vice president for economic affairs.

He reappointed Bagher Nobakht as vice president and director of the Management and Planning Organization. Nobakht was the government’s spokesman during Rouhani’s first term.

Jamshid Ansari was also re-appointed as vice president and head of the Administrative and Recruitment Affairs Organization.

Rouhani also named Mohammad Nahavandian as vice president for economic affairs.

Nahavandian served as chief of staff during Rouhani’s first term in office.

Mahmoud Vaezi, who held the post of information and communications technology minister in Rouhani’s first administration, was appointed as presidential chief of staff.

Rouhani also appointed Sattar Mahmoudi as caretaker energy minister as Habibollah Bitaraf, the nominee for the post of energy minister failed to win parliamentary approval on Sunday.

Seyed Zia Hashemi also named caretaker science minister as according to First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri the nominee for the post, Ali Khaki Sediq, refused to accept the post at last minute.

Parliament on Sunday approved all but one of Rouhani’s ministerial picks.

The parliament debated each of the 17 nominees over the course of five days. All the proposed ministers won vote of confidence except the nominee for the energy minister.

NA/PA

