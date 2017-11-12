Iran, S.Africa to undertake joint scientific, research projects

TEHRAN — Iran and South Africa have planned to launch six scientific and research projects jointly, IRIB reported on Saturday.

The two countries entered into an agreement over a meeting between South African Minister of Science and Technology Naledi Pandor and Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami.

“South Africa and Iran have already cultivated relations and we are seeking closer ties between the two nations,” Gholami said.

“In general, the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology is planning on setting up student admission programs from other countries and we are following that up,” he added.

The minister went on to say that D-8 university (a university slated to be established in collaboration between the Developing-8, an organization for development cooperation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey) will be admitting students for higher education both from Iran and other countries as of next year.

The South African minister, for her part, mentioned the practical and effective measures employed by Iran and South Africa regarding scientific cooperation.

“We can enhance the cooperation and the purpose of my trip to Iran and visit with the Iranian science minister is to strengthen scientific relations,” she highlighted.

She further said that “we believe we can improve scientific cooperation and in order to implement joint research projects we have set up a joint fund as well.”

During a meeting with South African National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete on September 3 in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called South Africa a “friendly country” to Iran especially during the time of sanctions.

Zarif further said that Iran can be a “good” and “reliable” partner for South Africa in the West Asia region.



MQ/MG