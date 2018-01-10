A peek into daily life of border guards

The photo collection depicts the daily life of border guards at a station in Savoji rural district in Marivan, western province of Kordestan.

Photo by Seyyed Saleh Pir-Khezranian/IRNA

The guards are in charge of border control and ensuring the security of the country’s borders. The duty entails permanent observation of the borders with the purpose of detecting, alerting and preventing any violations which involves twenty-four seven surveillance.

Photo by Seyyed Saleh Pir-Khezranian/IRNA

The job is extremely difficult, sensitive and dangerous. Many border guards have lost their lives safeguarding the country’s borders against drug traffickers or terrorist groups over the past years.

Photo by Seyyed Saleh Pir-Khezranian/IRNA

Although the daily life of border guards might seem to be normal they have to be constantly vigilant to protect our lands against any wrongdoers at any time.

