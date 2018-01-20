Iranian light crude oil price rises $1.69 per barrel in a week

TEHRAN- Iran’s light crude oil price rose $1.69 in the week ended on January 12 to settle at $69.26 per barrel, Shana news agency reported on Saturday.

The country’s light oil price was reported $68.51 on average since the beginning of 2018.

Iran’s heavy crude oil price also experienced a $1.24 growth in the said week to settle at $65.62 per barrel.

The country’s heavy oil price was reported $65.07 on average since the beginning of 2018.

In the mentioned week, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)’s basket price stood at $66.81 per barrel with $1.32 increase compared to the preceding week.

MA

