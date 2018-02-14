“Damascus Time”, “Lost Strait” to screen at European Film Market

TEHRAN – The Owj Arts and Media Organization, a Tehran-based institution producing revolutionary works in art and cinema, announced on Wednesday that its latest productions, “The Lost Strait” and “Damascus Time”, will be screened at the European Film Market (EFM) of the 68th Berlin International Film Festival on Friday.

“The Lost Strait” by Bahram Tavakkoli was made based on a true story, which recounts an epic battle by Iran’s Ammar Battalion during the last days of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

Ebrahim Hatamikia’s Daesh drama “Damascus Time” tells the story of an Iranian pilot and his son as copilot who are seized by the Daesh forces in Syria when they are in the country to deliver a cargo of humanitarian relief supplies to people in a war-torn region.

Both movies were acclaimed last week at the 36th Fajr Film Festival, Iran’s major cinema event.

Hatamikia and Tavakkoli shared the award for best director at the festival.

In addition, “The Lost Strait” received awards in six other categories including best film. It also earned the awards for best makeup artist, best sound engineer and best practical special effects supervisor.

The film also won the best composer award and the award for best sound effects engineer.

Photo: This combination photo shows the posters for “The Lost Strait” and “Damascus Time”.

RM/MMS/YAW