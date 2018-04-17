Moghavemat and ‘Loko’ square off for Eurasia glory

Last season contenders will vie again in the competition decider, following defeating their rivals on Monday.

Once again, Moghavemat Golsapoosh and Lokomotiv Moscow will fight for the Eurasia Beach Soccer Cup gold in the decider of the competition, scheduled for Tuesday.

Two new wins keep both sides on top of the table, with no options for Levante and Catania.

Lokomotiv Moscow were the ones to secure their options, following a 6-4 win over Levante UD. The Muscovite took care of business in the first leg of the game, getting 3-0 before the first break.

Lucão added to the Russian advantage with the 4-0, and that seemed to spur Levante’s will. Jose Enrique and local hero Amir Akbari cut distance in half, but Lokomotiv replied in the beginning of the third period, making it 6-2. The latter efforts by the Spaniards, with two new hits, were not enough to upset Lokomotiv, who confirmed themselves as one of the candidates.

Later on, Moghavemat seized the three points at stake to become the second of the contenders for the title.

The hosts had to suffer and work hard to finally clinch a narrow 4-3 win over Catania BS.

Moghavemat overcame Palmacci’s opener for the Catanesi, turning score around to 3-1. Mauricinho pulled one back for the Italian side, in the beginning of the third period, but goalkeeper Hamid Behzadpour restored the 2-goal gap three minutes later, beachsoccer.com reported.

Mauricinho hit again to get Catania back on the fight, but the Rossoblu could not find the back of the net again, and the three points remained on Moghavemat’s hands.