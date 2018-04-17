Iranian studies center opens at Nebrija University 

TEHRAN -- An Iranian studies center opened at Nebrija University in the Spanish capital of Madrid on Monday in collaboration with Iran’s Allameh Tabatabai University.

The center, which has been named after the Persian poet Omar Khayyam, will also offer courses on the Persian language, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The dean of Tabatabai University, Hossein Salimi, who was attending the opening ceremony of the center, said that the center is expected to help courses in the Persian language expand at other academic centers across Spain.

Photo: A view of Nebrija University in Madrid.

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