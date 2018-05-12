Iran says welcomes co-op with Bolivian army

TEHRAN - Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said on Saturday that the Bolivian army is interested in expanding military cooperation with Iran and this is welcomed by Tehran.

“Our nation knows Bolivia as a country which has resisted against the U.S. desires and the Bolivian armed forces have made many efforts for the country’s independence to which we attach great value,” he told reporters after his meeting with Bolivian Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Admiral Yamil Octavio Borda Sosa in Tehran.

He expressed hope that the visit by the top Bolivian military commander would bring the two countries closer together.

“The Bolivian army has expressed interest in technical and military cooperation, housing projects of for the armed forces, and training programs, which are all welcomed,” Press TV quoted Baqeri as saying.

Sousa said that his trip to Iran has been aimed at expanding relations.

“I bear the message of friendship on behalf of the Bolivian government and people,” he said.

The Bolivian commander arrived in Iran on Friday.

Admiral Sosa is scheduled to meet other Iranian military officials as well as Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami during his stay in Tehran.

NA

