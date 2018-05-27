Iran to launch national aerospace market

TEHRAN – Iran will establish a national aerospace market in the near future to introduce aerospace industry products, services, technologies and software.

The market aims to support knowledge enterprises active in the field of aerospace industry and develop market for demanded products, Manuchehr Manteqi, head of the headquarters for knowledge aerospace technologies at the vice presidency for science and technology said in a press release published by IRNA on Saturday.

“We have already try to attract private sector investment and venture capital for three products in aerospace industry,” he said.

He pointed to important role of private sector as it plays an important role in managing of value chain, supply chain as well as maintenance, repair and development.

Aerospace is the human effort in science, engineering and business to fly in the atmosphere of Earth (aeronautics) and surrounding space (astronautics). Aerospace organizations research, design, manufacture, operate, or maintain aircraft or spacecraft.

Aerospace manufacturing is a high-technology industry that produces aircraft, guided missiles, space vehicles, aircraft engines, propulsion units, and related parts.

SB/MQ/MG