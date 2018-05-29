Sarhang-Abad palace to undergo restoration
May 29, 2018 - 12:5
TEHRAN – Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization plans to start restoration work at Sarhang-Abad palace in Zavareh, central Iran.
The decision comes after the privately-owned edifice was damaged after it caught fire in April, ISNA reported.
The Qajar-era (1789–1925) palace boasts stunning stucco and tilework inspired by architectural style of the renowned Chehel Sotoun palace of Isfahan.
PHOTO: A view of Sarhang-Abad palace in Zavareh
AFM/MQ/MG
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