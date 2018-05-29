 Sarhang-Abad palace to undergo restoration

TEHRAN – Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization plans to start restoration work at Sarhang-Abad palace in Zavareh, central Iran.

The decision comes after the privately-owned edifice was damaged after it caught fire in April, ISNA reported.

The Qajar-era (1789–1925) palace boasts stunning stucco and tilework inspired by architectural style of the renowned Chehel Sotoun palace of Isfahan.

PHOTO: A view of Sarhang-Abad palace in Zavareh

AFM/MQ/MG