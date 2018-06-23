Iran will find other ways to overcome sanctions: Zanganeh

TEHRAN- Saying that Iran doesn’t believe buyers of its oil will get waivers from the U.S. government, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said his country will find other ways to overcome sanctions.

The minister made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg after the 174th OPEC meeting in Vienna on Friday.

“We are planning to resist and to find way to preserve our production and export; there are many ways to produce oil and export it, but I cannot explain it more”, he noted.

Most of Iranian crude customers are still buying the product, but some of them have difficulty because of the pressure of Unite States for money transfer, for transport and insurance, the official said.

Referring to the OPEC meeting, Zanganeh said OPEC showed that it is an independent organization, not part of the Secretary of Energy of United States.

MA/MA



