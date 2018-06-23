Imprisoned rights lawyer rejects bail

TEHRAN – Authorities have set a bail of 6.5 billion-rial (around $152,500) for the release of human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh but she has rejected it, her husband has announced.

Reza Khandan said his wife considers the allegations against her baseless and believes the bail is inappropriate, ISNA reported on Saturday.

He also said Sotoudeh is housed in the general women’s ward in Evin prison.

Nasrin Sotoudeh was arrested June 13 on charges of collusion and propaganda against the Islamic Republic system. She had defended women protesting against hijab.

MH/PA