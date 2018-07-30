Iranian Judiciary vows to come hard on currency manipulators

TEHRAN – Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani said on Monday that some of the individuals behind the recent turmoil in the foreign currency and gold coin markets are accused of “spreading corruption on earth”, a term used to describe capital crimes within the Islamic Republic’s judicial system.

“The Judiciary will not hesitate to implement this punishment, and will go after those who have taken advantage of such turmoil,” Amoli Larijani said, IRNA reported.

He also emphasized that Judiciary will show no leniency in dealing with economy corruptors and disturbers of the financial market.

MH/PA