‘Govt. ready to brief MPs about new economic strategies’

TEHRAN- “Government has prepared five new packages and 12 programs to tackle the current economic conditions and is ready to brief the parliament members about them,” government spokesman Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht announced addressing the parliament on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

Some 300 trillion rials (about $7.1 billion) of budget has been allocated for implementation of these strategies, according to Nobakht who is also the head of the Budget and Planning Organization.

“Some 175 trillion rials (about $4.1 billion) of the said amount is granted to supply 25 different types of basic goods, medicine and agricultural inputs,” he said.

According to the latest announcement of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) the bank has paid €5.5 billion for supplying basic goods since the beginning of the present Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2018).

HJ/MA