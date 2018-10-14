“Pig” actor Hassan Majuni named best at Spain’s Sitges 

TEHRAN – Hassan Majuni won the award for best actor for his role in director Mani Haqiqi’s “Pig” at the 51st Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia, the organizers announced on Sunday.

The film is about Hassan, a filmmaker who has not been able to make any films recently, but his popular starlet can’t wait any longer and wants to leave and work with another director. His wife no longer loves him. His daughter has grown up and feels independent. His elderly mother is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. A disturbingly beautiful woman tracks him everywhere he goes and wants him to give her a role in his films.

Worse yet, a murderer is killing directors of Iranian cinema in the city, but he has ignored Hassan. Now he is despondent: isn’t he the most important filmmaker of the city? Why then doesn’t the murderer care about him? The situation becomes more intolerable when Hassan is accused as the prime suspect for the murder cases on the social networks. Now he is forced to concoct a clever plan to rebuild his destroyed reputation.

Andrea Riseborough won the award for best actress for her role in “Nancy” by American director Christina Choe, whose fellow filmmaker, Gaspar Noé, won the award for best feature-length movie for his “Climax”.

The Special Jury Award went to “Happy as Lazzaro” by Alice Rohrwacher from Italy, and Panos Cosmatos from the U.S. was named best director for “Mandy”.

Photo: Hassan Majuni acts in a scene from “Pig”.

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