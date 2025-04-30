Imam Reza graphic festival highlights resistance and solidarity with Palestine

TEHRAN- The primary focus of the judging process of the works participated at the 9th edition of Imam Reza graphic festival is on themes of fighting oppression, confronting imperialism, and defending the oppressed—particularly the people of Gaza, one of the organizers has announced.

In previous editions, the themes revolved mainly around the kindness of Imam Reza (AS), but in the ninth edition, attention has shifted toward other aspects of his legacy, notably resistance against injustice, opposition to imperialism, and defending the oppressed, Seyyed Masoud Shojai Tabatabai said.

One aspect often overlooked in visual arts and graphic design in this festival is the dimension of struggle and advocacy present in Imam Reza’s life, which can be analyzed through multiple lenses, he noted.

He added that the festival’s policy-making council placed significant emphasis on the themes of Gaza, defending the oppressed, and fighting oppression, aligning with the goal of depicting the righteousness of the Palestinian and Gazan peoples.

Israel’s portrayal as a despised, racist regime has gained worldwide recognition, even being condemned in unexpected places like Harvard University and various parts of the world, he mentioned.

This global consensus underscores the legitimacy of the Palestinian cause and has made defending Palestinians a priority in the festival’s artistic discourse, he explained.

Innovation, novelty, and creativity in the themes of resistance and fighting injustice are highly valued in this edition, he concluded.

The festival aims to foster artworks that not only convey powerful messages but also demonstrate originality and artistic ingenuity in addressing contemporary struggles against oppression.

The Imam Reza (AS) International Festival is held annually in various provinces of the country as well as in several other countries.

This festival encompasses various fields such as articles, plays or screenplays, produced shows, stories, visual arts, books, literary texts, poetry, press and digital works, and radio and television productions.

The festival will come to an end in Mashhad on May 9 that marks the birthday of Imam Reza (AS).

SAB/

