TEHRAN – Depending on political leanings, one may view the ongoing Iran-U.S. engagement differently.

On the positive side, it is optimistically viewed as a potentially new chapter in Iran-U.S. “affairs” (for lack of a better word), putting both countries on the threshold of a new era.

There is also a darker side to this story, as well; one that depicts Iran on the threshold of a nuclear bomb and the US on the brink of pulling the trigger. It is therefore essential to move beyond the direct/indirect dichotomy, which has recently afflicted the reporting on the talks and see through the real essence of this engagement.

The next round of talks will soon kick off, and to say that the stakes have never been higher for both nations has become a tired refrain—yet, in this moment, the gravity of their choices is undeniable.

Negotiators on both sides must remain keenly aware of the pitfalls and unexpected twists that could upend the delicate process. There is an immense, structurally vested interest in the failure of the current diplomatic engagement. Such actors –principally in thrall to Israel—and interest groups would rather have Iran on the table than seated at it! The mere idea of Iran-U.S. engagement, irrespective of the final result, embitters them into a mad frenzy, as it unravels years of portraying Iran as a monolithic villain, devoid of agency, stripped of sovereignty, and an axis of evil!

Let us not be naïve, though. These entities and interest groups are not merely disgruntled voices; they are meticulously organized, deeply entrenched, and abundantly resourced. With extensive leverage in media platforms, they deftly craft and disseminate narratives engineered to distort any discourse surrounding Iran and its dealings.

What is peculiarly interesting is the merry union of good old democrats with neocons and Iran hawks! By any stretch of the imagination, one would not have expected John Kerry, who concluded the JCPOA on a literally broken limb, to go out on a limb and call the deal “so flawed”.

It appears the war lobby is recruiting disgruntled democrats, possibly luring them with relevance and redemption! In this twisted dance, what’s good for Joe is apparently bad for Donald, —a partisan cacophony of cynicism. The irony is almost poetic: the very notion of diplomacy reduced to a pawn in the war lobby’s relentless game, where Iran is cast as the eternal villain, and engagement is heresy.

Iran-U.S. affairs in the past five decades have been tumultuous; nobody denies that. As historian John Ghazvinian aptly observes, the Iran-U.S. story is one that always seems to begin at the very end. The end of this engagement will certainly give way to a new era. Senior officials of both countries have indicated a willingness to turn a new page.

To close on a hopeful note, I turn to the words of Ronald Reagan: “Between American and Iranian basic national interests, there need be no permanent conflict.” Perhaps those shaping policy in Washington will reflect on history and reconsider their past decisions toward Iran, fostering a more constructive and forward-looking approach.