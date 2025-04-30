Iranian VP, Sudanese minister pledge enhanced cooperation against regional challenges 

TEHRAN – Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref hailed the reactivation of Iranian and Sudanese embassies as a “promising start” to deepening bilateral cooperation during a meeting with Sudan’s Industry Minister Mahasen Ali Yaqoub in Tehran on Wednesday.

“The resumption of embassy activities over the past year heralds stronger relations,” Aref stated, emphasizing Iran’s readiness to assist in Sudan’s industrial modernization.

He thanked Sudan for its solidarity following the deadly Shahid Rajaei Port explosion, calling it a testament to the “profound emotional bonds” between the two nations.

He underscored Tehran’s “strategic priority” of fostering ties with Africa since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, noting that political relations with Khartoum remain “favorable.”

While stressing Iran’s willingness to collaborate across sectors, he urged clear definitions of “cooperation frameworks and needs,” adding that joint commissions and private-sector engagement are vital for economic progress.

Despite “four decades of unjust sanctions,” Aref asserted Iran has achieved self-reliance through domestic expertise—a model he claimed “belongs to the entire Islamic world.”

Sudan’s Industry Minister Mahasen Ali Yaqoub detailed her country’s plight amid ongoing conflict, stating, “Our infrastructure has been bombed, and our people slaughtered, but we hope to overcome these challenges with Iran’s support.”

She praised the Iran-Africa cooperation conference for enabling “preliminary contracts” with Iranian businesses and vowed to advance joint projects through embassies.

The Sudanese minister is currently in Tehran for the third Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Conference—a pivotal event that has attracted over 700 delegates from 38 African nations.

Iran and Sudan have strengthened their ties in recent years with renewed high-level meetings and reopened embassies, leading to vibrant economic and technical collaborations—a promising step toward mutual growth and stability.