“The Thing Around Your Neck” presented in audio format for Persian audience

TEHRAN- The audio version of the Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s book “The Thing Around Your Neck” has recently become available for Persian listeners.

Narrated by Bahman Vakhshour, the audiobook has been crafted at Avaye Chirok, a major Iranian institute that produces audiobooks.

Translated by Solmaz Dolatzadeh, the audiobook features the voices of Yas Jafari, Houra Emadi, Ainaz Khosrozadeh, Khadijeh Mirkhani, Leili Naderi, Sepideh Goudarzi, Saba Seraj and Zeinab Afkhami.

The Persian print edition of “The Thing Around Your Neck” has been published by Aftabkaran Publications in Tehran.

"The Thing Around Your Neck" is a collection of short stories, first published in 2009. Through these narratives, Adichie explores themes of identity, displacement, cultural conflict, and the intricate human connections that transcend borders.

The collection opens with "Cell One," a story set in Nigeria that follows a spoiled young man imprisoned in the notorious Cell One, highlighting issues of justice and societal corruption. In "Imitation," set in Philadelphia, Nkem, a young mother, grapples with betrayal when she discovers her art-dealer husband’s affair and his lover living in their Lagos home. "A Private Experience" shifts to a tense yet tender encounter between two women from different religious backgrounds during a riot, emphasizing shared humanity beyond religious and ethnic divisions.

"Ghosts" reflects on a retired professor’s memories, offering introspection on life and history. "On Monday of Last Week" portrays Kamara, a Nigerian woman in America, who becomes obsessed with her employer’s family, revealing the complexities faced by immigrants adjusting to new environments. "Jumping Monkey Hill," arguably the most autobiographical, takes place at a writers’ retreat in Cape Town, illustrating the creative struggles and conflicts among African authors.

The titular story, "The Thing Around Your Neck," follows Akunna, who emigrates to the U.S., only to face exploitation and cultural displacement—from her uncle’s abuse to her work as a waitress in Connecticut—and her tumultuous romantic relationship. "The American Embassy" explores a woman’s decision to abandon her asylum application after witnessing her son's murder, exposing the harsh realities of seeking refuge.

Other stories delve into personal loss and resilience: "The Shivering" depicts a Nigerian woman at Princeton finding solace in prayer; "The Arrangers of Marriage" portrays a woman struggling to reconcile her Nigerian roots with her life in New York; and "Tomorrow Is Too Far" reveals a young woman confronting her brother’s tragic death. Lastly, "The Headstrong Historian" traces a woman’s fight to reclaim her family’s inheritance and preserve her heritage, emphasizing the importance of cultural roots.

Adichie’s storytelling is praised for its lyrical clarity and emotional depth, making this collection a vivid exploration of the Nigerian diaspora and universal human experiences.



