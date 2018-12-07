Iran’s Hamid Bigham nominated for the world’s best club coach

TEHRAN - Hamid Bigham Tabrizi has been nominated for the best futsal club coach in the world.

Bigham inspired Mes Sungun to win the 2018 AFC Futsal Club Championship in August.

The Best Club Coach in the World nominations are as follow:

(in strict alphabetical order!)





Hamid Bigham Tabrizi (IRN)

Mes Sungun Varzaghan (IRN)



Anderson Machado De Menezes "Esquerda" (BRA)

Leoas da Serra (BRA)



Paulo Ricardo Figueiroa Silva "Kakà" (BRA)

Gazprom Ugra (RUS) - Kairat Almaty (KAZ)



Jesús Velasco Tejada (ESP)

Movistar Inter FS (ESP)



Marcos "Marquinhos" Xavier Andrade (BRA)

Associação Carlos Barbosa de Futsal (BRA)



Miguel Rodrigo Conde Salazar (ESP)

Thai Son Nam (VIE)



Nuno Sérgio Dos Santos Dias (POR)

Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR)



Ricardo Di Izeppe "Ricardinho" (BRA)

Magnus Futsal (BRA)



Sergio Lacerda Livramento (BRA)

Pato Futsal (BRA)



Faustino "Tino" Pérez Moreno Gómez (ESP)

Acqua&Sapone Unigross (ITA)