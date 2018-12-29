Taxim Trio to perform at Milad Tower

TEHRAN – Turkish band Taxim Trio is scheduled to perform a concert at Tehran’s Milad Tower on January 8, 2019.

The trio features Husnu Senlendirici on clarinet, Aytac Dogan on qanun and Ismail Tuncbilek on baglama.

They will perform a combination of different styles such as classical, traditional, arabesque and jazz music.

The performance is organized by Rangin Kamane Honare Javan, a cultural institute in Tehran.

Photo: A poster for a concert that will be performed by Taxim Trio at Tehran’s Milad Tower on January 8, 2019.

ABU/MMS

