Taxim Trio to perform at Milad Tower
December 29, 2018 - 18:19
TEHRAN – Turkish band Taxim Trio is scheduled to perform a concert at Tehran’s Milad Tower on January 8, 2019.
The trio features Husnu Senlendirici on clarinet, Aytac Dogan on qanun and Ismail Tuncbilek on baglama.
They will perform a combination of different styles such as classical, traditional, arabesque and jazz music.
The performance is organized by Rangin Kamane Honare Javan, a cultural institute in Tehran.
Photo: A poster for a concert that will be performed by Taxim Trio at Tehran’s Milad Tower on January 8, 2019.
ABU/MMS
Leave a Comment