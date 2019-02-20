Each 50MW wind farm creates 44,000 jobs in Iran: official

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Renewable Energy Association said on Wednesday that every 50 megawatts capacity of wind farms could create 44,000 job opportunities in the country, IRIB reported.

Speaking in a meeting at Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Akbar Adibfar noted that in addition to job creation, in the 100MW Takestan wind farm so far more than 90 million liters of gasoil has been saved.

The official also pointed to saving water resources and preventing CO2 emission as other important merits of generating electricity from wind power plants.

Wind and solar farms account for about 90 percent of Iran’s total renewable generation capacity.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

EF/MA