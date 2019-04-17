Iran to host 2nd ECO conference, exhibit on health tourism

TEHRAN – Iran will be playing host to the 2nd International Health Tourism Conference of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which will be held in Ardebil from June 18 to 20, Mehr reported.

“Representatives from 10 ECO member states, representatives and ambassadors of 15 countries and some 100 foreign guests will be attending the inaugural ceremony of this prestigious conference,” said Mohammad Reza Karbasi, the deputy director of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) for international affairs.

Expansion and promotion of cooperation among ECO member states in the field of health tourism, demonstration of high capabilities and potentials of Ardebil province are amongst the main objectives of the conference, he stated addressing a press conference.

“Ministers of ECO member states, ambassadors residing in Tehran and also 25 official representatives of various countries have also been invited to attend the event.”

Chairman of Ardebil Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Hossein Pir Moazzen said, “ECO member states enjoy high capabilities and potentials in the field of tourism, so that all member states try to encourage their citizens to focus on tourism activities.”

Medical tourism made an economic contribution of around $1.2 billion to the country in the last Iranian calendar year (March 2017-March 2018), according to data compiled by the medical tourism department at the Ministry of Health.

The rotating presidency of the ECO was handed to the Islamic Republic in April 2018 for a three-year term.

ECO region with an area of more than 8 million square kilometers stretching from central to south and south-west Asia and a population of around 450 million inhabitants is well-known for its natural beauties, as well as diversity of its historical-cultural heritage.

AFM/MQ/MG