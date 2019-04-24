Zarif warns Trump against the ‘infamous B-Team’

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday warned U.S. President Donald Trump to beware of “warmongers” and “butchers” who have surrounded him, referring to them as the ‘infamous B-team’.

“Be careful @realDonaldTrump. You campaigned against costly stupid interventions. The conniving cabal of warmongers & butchers, the infamous #B_Team, are plotting for way more than what you bargained for,” Zarif tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, Zarif referred to U.S. national security advisor John Bolton, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman, UAE President Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also known as Bibi, as the B-team.

MH/PA