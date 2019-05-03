Iranian coach hit by stone in domestic league

TEHRAN – Naft Masjed Soleyman coach Firouz Karimi was "hit by a stone" in the match against Sepidrood in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

After Sepidrood striker Mehrdad Bayrami scored in the hectic match at the Behnam Mahmoudi Stadium, some of the Naft Masjed Soleyman’s fans threw stones at the team and Karimi was hit by a stone.

The ex-Esteghlal coach also lost consciousness for a while but he returned on the bench at the end of the match.

Naft Masjed Soleyman equalized the game at the dying moments of the match.

After Esteghlal Khuzestan were relegated from IPL, Naft Masjed Soleyman and Sepidrood try to avoid relegation.