U.S. analyst: Trump trading with tools of pressure on Iran

TEHRAN - A U.S.-based political affairs analyst believes that President Donald Trump is a businessman who uses his Iran push instrument to advance his goals inside and outside the States.

Barbara Slavin, the director of the Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council, said in an interview with IRNA published on Saturday that Trump is also looking for the support from neo-conservatives and pro-Israel Jews in the United States, as well as Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On what Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called the “B_Team” and their influence on Trump, she said: “Trump is not looking for a war, but he puts pressure on Iran to collect votes.”

Zarif recently warned that the B-Team, comprised of national security advisor John Bolton, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Bibi [Benjamin Netanyahu], are following dangerous scenarios against Iran and they use Trump to push their schemes.

In a tweet, he uploaded a video of the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who confesses to lies, cheats, and stealing while being the CIA director. Addressing Pompeo, Zarif then said, “You continue to do the same at State.”

The top Iranian diplomat tagged Trump, saying, “You campaigned against costly stupid interventions” but “the conniving cabal of warmongers & butchers, the infamous #B_Team, are plotting for way more than what you bargained for.”

On Zarif’s suggestion to swap prisoners with the United States, Slavin said: “This is an important step, to my opinion, the channels of communication between the two countries should not be cut off. Dialogue and diplomacy between the two sides should continue.”

“Trump is interested in the release of prisoners, and creates an interior image for him. It even seems to me to be moving towards inclusive talks,” the international affairs analyst stated.

Zarif said during a recent interview in New York that Iran is ready to swap prisoners with the United States.

“I put this offer on the table publicly now. [Let's] Exchange them”, Zarif said during an interview at the Asia Society in New York. Zarif said he has the authority to swap prisoners.

Slavin went on to say that by talking to Fox News and making a distinction between the B-Team and Trump, Iran’s foreign minister clarified that Trump had no desire for another military conflict in the Middle East.

“Fox News is Trump's favorite network and he sees the plans for this network. Wise words were spoken smartly,” added Slavin in reference to Zarif’s interview with Fox News.

