Election headquarters publishes timetable for parliamentary polls

TEHRAN – The Interior Ministry election headquarters has published the timetable for the next parliamentary elections, Mehr reported on Sunday.

According to the timetable, the candidates will have until December 7, 2019 to register. Then the Guardian Council begins vetting registered candidates and will release the names of candidates deemed eligible to run by December 18.

Disqualified candidates will have four days to object to the Guardian Council, after which the council will study complains and announce the final list on February 11.

The candidates will have 8 days to spend on the campaign trail, ending on February 19, and then the elections will be held on February 21, 2020.

