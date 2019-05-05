Iraqi official urges world to stand up to U.S. anti-Iran sanctions

TEHRAN – A top Iraqi official has called on the international community to stand up to the U.S. unlawful sanctions against Iran.

In an interview with IRNA published on Sunday, Iraqi Deputy Minister of Construction and Housing Estabraq Ibraheem Alshok said the U.S. sanctions against Iran have no legal or international justification.

Pointing to the strong ties between Iran and Iraq, he said the sanctions will have no effect on Tehran-Baghdad ties.

Iraq will comply with all its commitments between Iraqi private sector and Iranian companies, he stated.

Alshok also underlined the importance of expanding cooperation between Iran and Iraq in line with mutual interests.

Referring to over 1,200 km common border, he said both countries enjoy extended economic relations and have signed many contracts for joint venture investment.

He went on to say that U.S. sanctions against Iran will have dangerous consequences for the world since they promote unilateralism.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Alshok urged the world, especially the United Nations and its Security Council, to stand against extremist acts and put an end to atrocious acts.

On May 8, 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA, a move which was condemned by other parties to the 2015 agreement.

Trump’s choice has faced opposition from the international community, namely Russia, China, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini.

MH/PA