Kani Barazan international wetland overflows after a decade

TEHRAN – Recent downpours made Kani Barazan international wetland full to bursting its banks which is unprecedented over the past ten years, Mahabad chief of department of environment (DOE) has stated.

Kani Barazan wetland, located in Mahabad county in northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, was once recorded as the first bird-sighting site in the country.

Stretching to 907 hectares, Kani Barazan wetland is home to various bird species including, flamingo, little cormorant, great white pelican, stilt, sternidae, great crested grebe, graylag goose, lesser white-fronted goose, heron, common shelduck and etc.

The wetland retains 16 million cubic meters of water, which is already overflowed, IRNA quoted Farooq Sokhanvar as saying on Sunday.

“The overflowed water is entering three wetlands near the Lake Urmia, as it is part of southern ecology of Lake Urmia,” he further stated.

By launching the online monitoring station in the wetland, water level, oxygen, temperature, pressure and humidity of the wetland are recorded and transmitted to aquatic ecosystems department at the DOE, he highlighted.

In 2006, the wetland was declared as a hunting prohibited area and the first wildlife refuge in the West Azarbaijan province due to its unique ecosystem, he concluded.

According to Energy Ministry, since the current crop year (September 23, 2018), province of West Azarbaijan also hit the normal averages getting 476.1 millimeters of rain, so precipitation increased by 45.3 percent in the province compared to last year rate of 327.7 millimeters, it also beat the long-run record of 293.8 millimeters by 62 percent rise.

Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said in early April that recent heavy rainfalls in Iran has filled 70 percent of dams and resulted in restoration of drained wetlands across the country.

------------ Kani Barazan international wetland ecosystem

Earlier in March, Sokhanvar told IRNA that some 30,000 migratory birds have winged their ways to Kani Barazan Wetland, located in northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

According to the persiaport.com the wetland hosts a range of native and migrating birds. Kani Barazan Wetland is one of the main wildlife habitats in northwestern Iran being supplied by Mahabad dam and its downstream river.

Birdwatchers call it Iran birds’ paradise being the first bird-watching site of Iran. The best time for bird-watching in the region is from mid-January to mid-February.

Interestingly, the local residents voluntarily assume the responsibility of protecting this wetland and its wild life from poaching.

Due to its topography and mass canebrakes, the wetland is mainly frequented by water birds. According to the estimates, there are 75 kinds of aquatic species identified in the wetland, belonging to 11 broader categories of birds.

