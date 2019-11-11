First flock of white pelicans landed in Kani Barazan wetland

TEHRAN – The first group of white pelicans, amounting to 150, have flown to the Kani Barazan wetland, located in northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

Migratory birds namely, grey-lag geese, Eurasian teal and pelicans have winged their ways to this area so far, Farouq Sokhanvar, the chief of Mahabad city’s department of environment, said, IRNA reported on Monday.

The pelicans rest for a period of time in this wetland during their migration from north to south, and continue to migrate to warmer areas as temperature drops, he explained.

He noted that the arrival of white pelicans and other migratory birds has made a spectacular scenery in the international wetland, adding, the number of migratory birds in the wetland is expected to increase in the coming days due to lower temperatures in the northern regions.

The Kani Barazan international wetland has become one of the most important bird wintering ground for birds due to its nutrition diversity, security and favorable water resources, which welcomes a large number of migratory bird species each year.

He urged villagers of the surrounding areas to inform rangers of the presence of hunters and offenders and take action against any violations.

The wetland is located south of Urmia Lake and 30 kilometers north of Mahabad. Being part of southern ecology of Urmia Lake, this wetland covers an area of 910 hectares.

Birdwatchers call it Iran birds’ paradise being the first bird-watching site of Iran. The best time for bird-watching in the region is from mid-January to mid-February.

Interestingly, the local residents voluntarily assume the responsibility of protecting this wetland and its wild life from poaching.

Due to its topography and mass canebrakes, the wetland is mainly frequented by water birds including white-headed duck, pelican, flamingo, marbled duck, heron, spotted eagle, goose, ruddy shelduck, tern, coot, black winged stilt, great crested grebe. According to the estimates, there are 75 kinds of aquatic species identified in the wetland, belonging to 11 broader categories of birds.

