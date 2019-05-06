Rice cultivation begins in northern Iran 

Cultivation of rice has begun in the northern province of Mazandaran.

The photo depicts paddy fields in the city of Sari, capital of Mazandaran.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, rice is the staple food in Iran. The total area under rice is more than 600,000 ha and rice is grown in 15 provinces. However, more than 80 percent of rice area is distributed in the two northern provinces of Mazandaran and Gilan.

MQ/MG

