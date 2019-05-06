Vocalist Salar Aqili to join Vienna orchestra for Austrian concert
May 6, 2019
TEHRAN – Renowned Iranian vocalist Salar Aqili will join the Vienna International Chamber Orchestra to perform a concert at the Theater Akzent in Vienna, Austria on May 12.
A repertoire of classical and contemporary Iranian music will be performed at the concert, which will be conducted by Afshin Khaef.
Aqili will be performing in company with a number of Iranian musicians, including tombak player Anushiravan Mohseni, piano player Harir Shariatzadeh, tar player Nariman Hojjat and violinist Aiin Gandomi.
A portion of the box office receipts from the concert will be donated to the victims of the recent devastating floods in Iran.
Photo: Iranian vocalist Salar Aqili performs in an undated photo.
