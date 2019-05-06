Intl. Holy Quran Exhibition to open next week 

TEHRAN – The 27th International Holy Quran Exhibition will open at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on Saturday during a special ceremony to be attended by Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi.

In a press conference held on Monday, the Deputy Culture Minister, Abdolhadi Feqhizadeh, said that guests from eight different countries, including Lebanon, India, Pakistan and Turkey, are expected to attend the exhibit this year.

Copies of the Holy Quran published by various Iranian and international publishers will be on view at the exhibit, which is organized every year during the holy month of Ramadan, known as the spring of the Holy Quran.

The annual exhibit has also dedicated sections to display top translations and interpretations of the Holy Quran.

A number of meetings, seminars and art exhibitions on the Holy Quran are scheduled to be organized on the sidelines of the event.

Photo: A poster for the 27th International Holy Quran Exhibition.

RM/MMS/YAW

