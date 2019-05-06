Brazil seeks to import petrochemicals from Iran: envoy

TEHRAN- Brazil wants to import petrochemical products from Iran as the cost of producing these products is high in the Latin American country, Brazilian Ambassador to Iran Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos stated.

In a meeting with some officials of Iranian western province of Kermanshah, the ambassador said, “We are very keen to import urea, ammonia and bitumen from Kermanshah”, IRNA reported.

Addressing the same meeting, Kermanshah Governor General Houshang Bazvand stressed that there are at least three petrochemical companies in Iran that are ready to export products, including urea, ammonia, polyethylene and sulphuric acid to Brazil.

“There are plans in place to build two other petrochemical companies in Kermanshah too,” he added.

In an interview conducted by the Mehr News Agency on June 11, Santos said the Brazilian government would spare no efforts to help Brazilian and Iranian firms develop relations after the U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal.

Also, in a meeting with the Head of Iran’s Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO) Mansour Moazami in Tehran, the Brazilian ambassador had announced his country’s readiness for improvement of road transportation ties with Iran.

MA/MA