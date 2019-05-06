Tehran condemns Israeli attack on Gaza 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned the Zionist regime’s attack on the Gaza Strip in the occupied Palestine.

Tensions erupted in Gaza on Friday following the killing of four Palestinians, two in an Israeli air raid on southern Gaza and two during the regime’s live fire at anti-occupation protesters near a fence separating the blockaded coastal enclave from the occupied territories.

At least 21 Palestinians, including two pregnant women and a 14-month-old baby girl, have so far lost their lives since the beginning of the Israeli brutal attacks.

In a statement, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said in light of the Washington’s unlimited support for the Tel Aviv regime and the shameful silence of some Muslim governments, there would be no end in sight to the crimes by the Zionist rulers in the occupied territories.

Praising the legitimate struggles and the forbearing resistance of the oppressed people of Palestine against the occupying regime, Mousavi highlighted the legitimate right of the Palestinians to defend themselves against the crimes of the Zionist regime.

He also called for urgent action by regional and international organizations and associations to prevent the continuation of the regime’s aggression against the innocent and defenseless people of Palestine.

The Israeli regime claims about 450 rockets have been fired at the occupied lands over the past days. The Israeli army says its warplanes have targeted some 180 sites in the Gaza Strip.

The latest rocket fire from Gaza killed a 60-year-old Israeli man. A total of some 83 Israelis have also been wounded.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007, causing a decline in living standards as well as unprecedented unemployment and poverty.

Israel has also launched several wars on the Palestinian coastal sliver, the last of which began in early July 2014.

