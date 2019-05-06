Six thousand Iraqis apply for Iran visa every day

TEHRAN – Some six thousand Iraqi nationals apply for the Iranian visa per day, according to Iran’s consulate in the city of Basra.

Back in March, Tehran and Baghdad agreed to mutually waive visa fees hoping to cement tourism, local economies and to bring their peoples closer.

Some two million Iraqi nationals visited Iran during the first seven months of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), constituting Iran’s largest source of inbound passengers.

In return, hundreds of thousands of Iranian pilgrims head for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala each year.

